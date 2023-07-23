Air Astra launches car rental service for passengers

Air Astra - the country's newest commercial airline in passenger service has signed an agreement with Jatri, a renowned car rental service provider.

This partnership aims to offer Air Astra passengers the convenience of booking car rentals directly from the Air Astra website as an additional service, supported by Jatri, reads a press release.

As part of this collaboration, Air Astra passengers will also enjoy special discounts on Jatri Rental services, the release added.

The agreement was officially signed by Imran Asif, CEO of Air Astra, and Golam Ishfaque, Vice President of Jatri Service Limited. The signing ceremony took place at the Air Astra head office recently, marking a significant milestone in the partnership between these two esteemed companies.

"We are thrilled to partner with Jatri and offer our valued passengers an added convenience when traveling with Air Astra," said Imran Asif, CEO of Air Astra. "By integrating car rental services into our website, we are streamlining the travel experience for our customers, allowing them to effortlessly arrange transportation for their journeys. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to providing a seamless and customer-centric travel experience."

Golam Ishfaque, Vice President, Jatri Said, Since the beginning "Jatri" aims to provide the best consumer journey and revolutionise the transportation industry. Our collaboration with "Air Astra" will bring a significant positive impact to the collective journey of the consumers. We aspire to bridge the gap regarding the difficulties faced by passengers to commute from Airport to desired location through this collaboration.