Air Astra launches car rental service for passengers

Corporates

Press Release
23 July, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 04:50 pm

Related News

Air Astra launches car rental service for passengers

Press Release
23 July, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 04:50 pm
Air Astra launches car rental service for passengers

Air Astra - the country's newest commercial airline in passenger service has signed an agreement with Jatri, a renowned car rental service provider. 

This partnership aims to offer Air Astra passengers the convenience of booking car rentals directly from the Air Astra website as an additional service, supported by Jatri, reads a press release.

As part of this collaboration, Air Astra passengers will also enjoy special discounts on Jatri Rental services, the release added. 

The agreement was officially signed by Imran Asif, CEO of Air Astra, and Golam Ishfaque, Vice President of Jatri Service Limited. The signing ceremony took place at the Air Astra head office recently, marking a significant milestone in the partnership between these two esteemed companies.

"We are thrilled to partner with Jatri and offer our valued passengers an added convenience when traveling with Air Astra," said Imran Asif, CEO of Air Astra. "By integrating car rental services into our website, we are streamlining the travel experience for our customers, allowing them to effortlessly arrange transportation for their journeys. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to providing a seamless and customer-centric travel experience."

Golam Ishfaque, Vice President, Jatri Said, Since the beginning "Jatri" aims to provide the best consumer journey and revolutionise the transportation industry. Our collaboration with "Air Astra" will bring a significant positive impact to the collective journey of the consumers. We aspire to bridge the gap regarding the difficulties faced by passengers to commute from Airport to desired location through this collaboration.

Air Astra

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Shah Rayeed Chowdhury

Delving into the art of travel wear

4h | Mode
Hotels generally do not recycle the single-used or remaining soaps. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Where do the used soaps and shampoos go from hotels?

5h | Panorama
Farmers working on agricultural fields in between heated weather and intermittent thunderstorms struggle to survive. Photo: Bloomberg

How heatwaves are affecting livelihoods and food security

8h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Effortlessly smooth and hairless skin

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

"I think, the election in Bangladesh will be peaceful"-Danish Envoy

"I think, the election in Bangladesh will be peaceful"-Danish Envoy

1h | TBS Face to Face
Why IFIC plans to expand sub-branch banking

Why IFIC plans to expand sub-branch banking

4h | Corporate Talks
Mortuary management at Rajshahi Medical College is still not modern

Mortuary management at Rajshahi Medical College is still not modern

6h | TBS Stories
Why is mid-day nap important in southern countries?

Why is mid-day nap important in southern countries?

6h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up

5
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price