 Air Astra joins Chittagong Travel Mart as title sponsor

Kazi Wahidul Alam, Editor, The Bangladesh Monitor and Imran Asif, CEO and Accountable Manager, Air Astra exchanging documents after signing an agreement on Title Sponsorship of the Chittagong Travel Mart 2023. Photo: PR

Air Astra, the newest private sector airline in the country has joined the upcoming Chittagong Travel Mart (CTM) 2023 as the title sponsor.

Organised by travel and tourism publication The Bangladesh Monitor, the 13th edition of the three-day international tourism fair will be held at the Peninsula Chittagong Hotel in Chattogram from 5 to 7 January, said a press release.

The Bangladesh Monitor Editor Kazi Wahidul Alam and Air Astra CEO and Account Manager Imran Asif signed an agreement to this effect Monday (12 December) at the Air Astra head office in Dhaka.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali MP will formally inaugurate the Chittagong Travel Mart as the chief guest. Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mahbub Alam will be present as the special guest.

Airlines, tour operators, hotels, resorts, online travel agencies, hospitals and other healthcare service providers, immigration solution providers, and others from home and abroad will showcase their products and services at the fair.

Participating organisations will offer exciting discounts on air tickets, tour packages, hotel rooms and other tourism products and services for visitors during the fair.

Air Astra Chittagong Travel Mart 2023 will remain open for all from 10am to 8pm during fair days.