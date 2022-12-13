 Air Astra joins Chittagong Travel Mart as title sponsor

Corporates

Press Release
13 December, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 04:27 pm

Related News

 Air Astra joins Chittagong Travel Mart as title sponsor

Press Release
13 December, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 04:27 pm
Kazi Wahidul Alam, Editor, The Bangladesh Monitor and Imran Asif, CEO and Accountable Manager, Air Astra exchanging documents after signing an agreement on Title Sponsorship of the Chittagong Travel Mart 2023. Photo: PR
Kazi Wahidul Alam, Editor, The Bangladesh Monitor and Imran Asif, CEO and Accountable Manager, Air Astra exchanging documents after signing an agreement on Title Sponsorship of the Chittagong Travel Mart 2023. Photo: PR

Air Astra, the newest private sector airline in the country has joined the upcoming Chittagong Travel Mart (CTM) 2023 as the title sponsor. 

Organised by travel and tourism publication The Bangladesh Monitor, the 13th edition of the three-day international tourism fair will be held at the Peninsula Chittagong Hotel in Chattogram from 5 to 7 January, said a press release. 

The Bangladesh Monitor Editor Kazi Wahidul Alam and Air Astra CEO and Account Manager Imran Asif signed an agreement to this effect Monday (12 December) at the Air Astra head office in Dhaka.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali MP will formally inaugurate the Chittagong Travel Mart as the chief guest. Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mahbub Alam will be present as the special guest.

Airlines, tour operators, hotels, resorts, online travel agencies, hospitals and other healthcare service providers, immigration solution providers, and others from home and abroad will showcase their products and services at the fair. 

Participating organisations will offer exciting discounts on air tickets, tour packages, hotel rooms and other tourism products and services for visitors during the fair.

Air Astra Chittagong Travel Mart 2023 will remain open for all from 10am to 8pm during fair days.

Air Astra / Chittagong Travel Mart

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

India cancelled 86% of the then-existing cash in the economy six years ago but has nonetheless failed to break their affinity for banknotes. Photo: Bloomberg

Got change? Why digital cash needs to feel real

7h | Panorama
Rameen Shakur. Illustration: TBS

Covid-19: The one that got away from us

7h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

How ads influence our everyday lives

7h | Thoughts
Community Spaces for Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar camps has received this year’s Aga Khan Award, one of the most prestigious recognitions in architecture. Photo: Courtesy

Rohingya Community Space: A dignified response to the crisis

7h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 8

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 8

26m | TBS SPORTS
Expats now under up to Tk10 lakh insurance cover

Expats now under up to Tk10 lakh insurance cover

2h | TBS Insight
Homemade food business in Faridpur

Homemade food business in Faridpur

7h | TBS Stories
New dream ball introduced for World Cup’s final matches

New dream ball introduced for World Cup’s final matches

20h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

4
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

5
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis