Air Astra joined Hyundai Exchange Program as aviation partner

Corporates

Press Release
23 October, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 23 October, 2023, 11:33 am

Air Astra joined Hyundai Exchange Program as aviation partner

Press Release
23 October, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 23 October, 2023, 11:33 am
Air Astra joined Hyundai Exchange Program as aviation partner

Air Astra joined Fair Technology Limited's Hyundai Exchange Program as an aviation partner. Fair Technology Director and CEO Mutassim Dayan and Air  Astra CEO Imran Asif signed an MoU in this regard on Tuesday (17 October) at the Fair Group Chairman's office in Banani, Dhaka, reads a press release. 

According to the MoU, Air Astra will provide Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka air tickets to 25 buyers of brand-new Hyundai vehicles under the Hyundai  Exchange Program. Each of them will get two air tickets. 

Mutassim Dayan, Director and CEO of Fair Technology thanked Air Astra for joining the Hyundai Exchange Program as an aviation partner. He expressed hope that Air  Astra will be with Fair Technology in various programs in the future. 

Air Astra CEO Imran Asif said Fair Technology is taking Bangladesh forward in industrial development as a manufacturer of global automotive brands. And we are very happy to join this journey with this completely new and innovative idea.  Through this, I believe both Air Astra and Hyundai will be able to provide better service to customers. 

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Fair Group Head of Treasury Md. Zahidul Kabir, Head of Marketing J M Taslim Kabir, Public Relations Manager Mehedi  Hassan and Air Astra's AGM (Brand Marketing) A.F.M. Rubayat-Ul-Jannat and Public  Relations manager Sakib Hasan Shovo. 

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Farhad has collected 35 terracotta plaques or bricks – most of which he found in areas adjacent to Mahasthangarh, Maynamoti, Paharpur and other places. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An antiquated 'Antique Law' that forces Bangladeshi terracotta collectors into hiding

2h | Panorama
Saad El Jai. Illustration: TBS

Foreign investment in cold-chain infrastructure: Bangladesh needs a sound logistics policy

4h | Panorama
Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Midnight Munchies: The best places to eat in late night Dhaka

4h | Food
Over the course of three days, various automobile brands presented their latest car models. For example, this Beijing X55 SUV from BAIC, which was the highlight of this years event. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Chattogram Motor Fest 2023

20h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Why do Westerners rely on MBS?

Why do Westerners rely on MBS?

54m | TBS World
Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

17h | TBS World
David Warner - bowlers beware

David Warner - bowlers beware

19h | TBS SPORTS
Global companies under pressure to make statements on Israel-Hamas war

Global companies under pressure to make statements on Israel-Hamas war

23h | TBS World