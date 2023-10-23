Air Astra joined Hyundai Exchange Program as aviation partner

Air Astra joined Fair Technology Limited's Hyundai Exchange Program as an aviation partner. Fair Technology Director and CEO Mutassim Dayan and Air Astra CEO Imran Asif signed an MoU in this regard on Tuesday (17 October) at the Fair Group Chairman's office in Banani, Dhaka, reads a press release.

According to the MoU, Air Astra will provide Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka air tickets to 25 buyers of brand-new Hyundai vehicles under the Hyundai Exchange Program. Each of them will get two air tickets.

Mutassim Dayan, Director and CEO of Fair Technology thanked Air Astra for joining the Hyundai Exchange Program as an aviation partner. He expressed hope that Air Astra will be with Fair Technology in various programs in the future.

Air Astra CEO Imran Asif said Fair Technology is taking Bangladesh forward in industrial development as a manufacturer of global automotive brands. And we are very happy to join this journey with this completely new and innovative idea. Through this, I believe both Air Astra and Hyundai will be able to provide better service to customers.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Fair Group Head of Treasury Md. Zahidul Kabir, Head of Marketing J M Taslim Kabir, Public Relations Manager Mehedi Hassan and Air Astra's AGM (Brand Marketing) A.F.M. Rubayat-Ul-Jannat and Public Relations manager Sakib Hasan Shovo.