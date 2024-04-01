Air Astra increases flights on Syedpur route for Eid-ul-Fitr

Air Astra has increased flights on the Syedpur route from 1 April 2024 for the convenience of passengers given the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

The airline will operate four daily flights on this route from today. Flights on the Dhaka to Syedpur route will depart at 7:10am, 2:05pm, 5:15pm and 8:05 pm, flights from Syedpur on the Dhaka route will depart at 8:40am, 3:3 pm, 6:45pm and 9:35pm..

Apart from Syedpur, Air Astra is operating four daily flights on the Dhaka to Chittagong route, four on the Cox's Bazar route and three on Sylhet route, reads a press release.

Passengers can purchase flight tickets from Air Astra's website, mobile apps, sales offices, and online and offline travel agencies.

Air Astra currently has three ATR 72-600 aircraft in its fleet, which are state-of-the-art turboprop aircraft built in France and capable of carrying 70 passengers.

