Air Astra has been recognised as an IATA member airline

Air Astra, Bangladesh's youngest airline, became a Member Airline of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) within two years of commercial operations. This recognition demonstrates Air Astra's commitment to ensuring passengers' right to travel safely and comfortably.

IATA's mission is to represent, lead, and serve the airline industry. It is the collective voice of over 340 airlines from over 120 countries worldwide. Their vision is to work together to shape the future growth of a safe, secure, and sustainable air transport industry that connects and enriches our world.

Imran Asif, Air Astra's Chief Executive Officer, expressed immense pride in the airline's IATA membership. He highlighted that this milestone is a testament to the team's dedication and a significant step in their commitment to providing a world-class travel experience while upholding the highest global standards in air travel.

Air Astra, based in Dhaka, currently operates 13 daily flights to Cox's Bazar, Chattogram & Saidpur. The airline's 4x ATR72-600 aircraft, known for their modernity and safety, offers a unique and comfortable travel experience.