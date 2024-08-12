Air Astra becomes the youngest IOSA registered airline

Corporates

Press Release
12 August, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 09:26 pm

Related News

Air Astra becomes the youngest IOSA registered airline

Press Release
12 August, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 09:26 pm
Air Astra becomes the youngest IOSA registered airline

Air Astra has recently become an IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) registered operator as the youngest airline ever from Bangladesh to qualify for the globally-recognized safety benchmark.

Over the past decade, IOSA has become the most well-recognized and accredited evaluation system to assess the airlines' operational management and control systems to ensure safety, reads a press release.

By statistics, non-IOSA airlines experienced three times more accidents than IOSA-registered airlines.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Air Astra achieved the status within just 20 months since beginning commercial flight operations making it not only the youngest airline from Bangladesh but also among the youngest in the world.

The audit on Air Astra was performed on September, 2023 by US-based audit organization Argus-PROS, followed by stringent quality check by International Air Transport Association (IATA).

On this milestone, Imran Asif, CEO of Air Astra said "The successful IOSA registration this early into commercial flight operations demonstrate our commitment to ensuring flawless safety for all our flights, every day so that passengers can travel with absolute peace of mind when travelling with us."

Air Astra currently operates 14 daily flights from its base in Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Saidpur and Sylhet with its fleet of 4x ATR72-600 aircraft revered as the most modern and safe turboprop aircraft in its category.

Air Astra

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

13h | Brands
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

1d | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Lawyer appointed to free 57 Bangladeshis from UAE jail

Lawyer appointed to free 57 Bangladeshis from UAE jail

1h | Videos
What Did Shashi Tharoor Say About Bangladesh's Interim Government?

What Did Shashi Tharoor Say About Bangladesh's Interim Government?

55m | Videos
Foreign friends say nothing about government tenure: Foreign Adviser

Foreign friends say nothing about government tenure: Foreign Adviser

3h | Videos
Why is the United States increasing military power in the Middle East?

Why is the United States increasing military power in the Middle East?

1h | Videos