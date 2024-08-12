Air Astra becomes the youngest IOSA registered airline

Air Astra has recently become an IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) registered operator as the youngest airline ever from Bangladesh to qualify for the globally-recognized safety benchmark.

Over the past decade, IOSA has become the most well-recognized and accredited evaluation system to assess the airlines' operational management and control systems to ensure safety, reads a press release.

By statistics, non-IOSA airlines experienced three times more accidents than IOSA-registered airlines.

Air Astra achieved the status within just 20 months since beginning commercial flight operations making it not only the youngest airline from Bangladesh but also among the youngest in the world.

The audit on Air Astra was performed on September, 2023 by US-based audit organization Argus-PROS, followed by stringent quality check by International Air Transport Association (IATA).

On this milestone, Imran Asif, CEO of Air Astra said "The successful IOSA registration this early into commercial flight operations demonstrate our commitment to ensuring flawless safety for all our flights, every day so that passengers can travel with absolute peace of mind when travelling with us."

Air Astra currently operates 14 daily flights from its base in Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Saidpur and Sylhet with its fleet of 4x ATR72-600 aircraft revered as the most modern and safe turboprop aircraft in its category.