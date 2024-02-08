Air Astra Airways to provide discount with EMI facility to Midland Bank’s cardholders

Midland Bank (MDB) signed a MoU with Air Astra Airways, the premium brand private airline in the country.

Md. Rashed Akter, head of Retail Distributions of MDB and Mr. Mohammad Mozammel Haque Bhuiya, head of Marketing & Sales of Air Astra Airways signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at a simple ceremony held on 22 January at the bank's head office, Gulshan 2, Dhaka, reads a press release.

As a result of this agreement, all MDB Cardholders will enjoy a 10% discount with an EMI facility for up to 6 months at 0% interest, while purchasing tickets from Air Astra Airways for domestic destinations.

Md. Abed-Ur-Rahman, head of cards and Sazal Ahmed, merchant relationship officer of MDB and Khandokar Ariful Islam, Asstt. manager -Marketing & Sales of Air Astra Airways were also present at the signing ceremony along with other officials of both organizations.

