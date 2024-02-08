Air Astra Airways to provide discount with EMI facility to Midland Bank’s cardholders

Corporates

Press Release
08 February, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2024, 04:23 pm

Air Astra Airways to provide discount with EMI facility to Midland Bank’s cardholders

Press Release
08 February, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2024, 04:23 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Midland Bank (MDB) signed a MoU with Air Astra Airways, the premium brand private airline in the country. 

Md. Rashed Akter, head of Retail Distributions of MDB and Mr. Mohammad Mozammel Haque Bhuiya, head of Marketing & Sales of Air Astra Airways signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at a simple ceremony held on 22 January at the bank's head office, Gulshan 2, Dhaka, reads a press release. 

As a result of this agreement, all MDB Cardholders will enjoy a 10% discount with an EMI facility for up to 6 months at 0% interest, while purchasing tickets from Air Astra Airways for domestic destinations.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Md. Abed-Ur-Rahman, head of cards and Sazal Ahmed, merchant relationship officer of MDB and Khandokar Ariful Islam, Asstt. manager -Marketing & Sales of Air Astra Airways were also present at the signing ceremony along with other officials of both organizations.
 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

3h | Features
The Shalban of North Bengal turned out to be a suitable habitat for Nilgais. Maintenance of the area can ensure that Nilgais continue to breed successfully here. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Can Nilgais walk through Bangladesh’s forests again?

8h | Earth
Between life and death: Do you think about organ donation?

Between life and death: Do you think about organ donation?

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Will the Purchasing Managers' Index work in Bangladesh?

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The price of some products including ginger is feared to rise again

The price of some products including ginger is feared to rise again

47m | Videos
What does Pakistan's electoral history indicate?

What does Pakistan's electoral history indicate?

1h | Videos
Govt. to issue Taka 5,665cr more bonds to repay power companies' dues

Govt. to issue Taka 5,665cr more bonds to repay power companies' dues

2h | Videos
Super-Bowl craze in America

Super-Bowl craze in America

20h | Videos