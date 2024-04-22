Air Arabia launches early bird promotion on 150,000 seats!

Corporates

Press Release
22 April, 2024, 08:00 am
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 08:00 am

Related News

Air Arabia launches early bird promotion on 150,000 seats!

Press Release
22 April, 2024, 08:00 am
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 08:00 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Air Arabia, the leading low-cost carrier in the Middle East and North Africa, unveiled an extraordinary early bird promotion called 'super seat sale' with discounted offers on 150,000 seats across the company's entire network.  

The promotion includes non-stop flights from Bangladesh to Sharjah and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates with fares staring from 10,592 BDT one way. 

This early bird offer is available for booking from April 22nd to May 5th, 2024, with travel dates spanning from October 27th, 2024, to March 29th, 2025.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The 10,592 BDT one way ticket sale extends to nonstop flights originating from Dhaka and Chattogram to Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, providing travelers with unbeatable value and convenience. 

Operating approximately 200 routes from its five strategic hubs located in the UAE, Morocco, and Egypt, Air Arabia continues to solidify its position as a leading player in the aviation industry.

Committed to providing passengers with comfort, reliability, and unbeatable value, Air Arabia is an award-winning airline dedicated to delivering exceptional travel experiences.

For further information and to book your next trip, visit www.airarabia.com

Top News / Aviation

Air Arabia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In Dhaka, the temperature rose to 40C many times between April and July in 2023 - something unprecedented even in the context of the naturally warm tropical summers. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How climate change will reshape future Bangladesh

56m | Panorama
Hasib pours liquid nitrogen on wafers and other crispy treats at Suhrawardy Uddyan. Photo: Nayem Ali

Puff, puff pass: Eating fire and ice in Suhrawardy Udyan

17h | Features
From a styling point of view, the Insight attains the shape of the 10th-generation Honda Civic, minus the angular drama from it. Photo: Arfin Kazi

2019 Honda Insight: The most innovative compact sedan under Tk40 Lakh

22h | Wheels
From observing scores of successful taan samiti, one thing becomes clear: it is the transparent and flexible mechanism in place based on trust among participants (be it hotel employees, small-time traders, etc) which makes it work. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How community-based 'money clubs' empower the common man

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

IPL teams are changing the image of T20 cricket

IPL teams are changing the image of T20 cricket

12h | Videos
How much capable is Israel of attacking Iran?

How much capable is Israel of attacking Iran?

14h | Videos
Arrival of larger ships at Ctg Port speeds up cargo delivery

Arrival of larger ships at Ctg Port speeds up cargo delivery

1h | Videos
Tesla panics in front of Xiaomi's electric car

Tesla panics in front of Xiaomi's electric car

Now | Videos