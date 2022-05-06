AIIB extends $200M credit to IDCOL for infrastructure projects in Bangladesh

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has extended $200 million long-term credit facility to IDCOL for financing infrastructure projects in Bangladesh.

In this regard, a loan agreement was signed by Economic Relations Division (ERD) under Ministry of Finance on 26 April, reads a press release.

The credit facility will be utilised to finance priority private sector infrastructure projects in sectors like energy, transport, ICT, energy efficiency, renewable energy, social infrastructure etc.

IDCOL will extend the financing in both US Dollar and Bangladeshi Taka to eligible projects.

The signing ceremony was attended, among others, by ERD Secretary Fatima Yasmin and IDCOL Chairman Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky.