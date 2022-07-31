AIBL signs agreement with Padma Diagnostic

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) signed an agreement with Padma Diagnostic Centre on Sunday.

The agreement will facilitate AIBL employees and their families to avail special discounts on various Pathology, Radiology and other diagnostic and lab tests.

Md Shafiqur Rahman, deputy managing director of the bank and Md Kaiyum Khan, director of Padma Diagnostic exchanged the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, said a press release.

Among others, AIBL Deputy Managing Directors Shabbir Ahmed, Md Abdullah Al Mamun, Senior Executive Vice President Kazi Mahmood Karim, Head of AIBL Dhaka South Zone and Executive Vice President Manir Ahmad, Senior Vice President Jalal Ahmed, Assistant Vice President Molla Khalilur Rahman and AIBL Mouchak Branch Assistant Vice President Md Eleaus Mufti were also present on the occasion.

General Manager, Accounts & Finance Md Abdus Sayem and Chief Executive, Administration Md Mizanur Rahman Khan of Padma Diagnostic Centre Limited were also present.

