AIBL signs agreement with Padma Diagnostic

Corporates

TBS Report 
31 July, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 06:35 pm

Related News

AIBL signs agreement with Padma Diagnostic

TBS Report 
31 July, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 06:35 pm
AIBL signs agreement with Padma Diagnostic

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) signed an agreement with Padma Diagnostic Centre on Sunday. 

The agreement will facilitate AIBL employees and their families to avail special discounts on various Pathology, Radiology and other diagnostic and lab tests.

Md Shafiqur Rahman, deputy managing director of the bank and Md Kaiyum Khan, director of Padma Diagnostic exchanged the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, said a press release.

Among others, AIBL Deputy Managing Directors Shabbir Ahmed, Md Abdullah Al Mamun, Senior Executive Vice President Kazi Mahmood Karim, Head of AIBL Dhaka South Zone and Executive Vice President Manir Ahmad, Senior Vice President Jalal Ahmed, Assistant Vice President Molla Khalilur Rahman and AIBL Mouchak Branch Assistant Vice President Md Eleaus Mufti were also present on the occasion. 

General Manager, Accounts & Finance Md Abdus Sayem and Chief Executive, Administration Md Mizanur Rahman Khan of Padma Diagnostic Centre Limited were also present.
 

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most comfortable fabric fits to pick out for rainy days

Most comfortable fabric fits to pick out for rainy days

6h | Mode
Get artistic in House of Ahmed’s new Creative Lounge

Get artistic in House of Ahmed’s new Creative Lounge

7h | Mode
The tragic train-microbus collision in Mirsarai of Chattogram on 29 July, which left 11 dead and seven injured, was the latest addition to a long list of accidents caused by rail crossings. Photo: TBS

When death becomes a companion to commuting

9h | Panorama
Photo: Saikat Roy

Honda CBR 150R: The most comfortable sports bike available 

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Bangladesh's first robotics school in Cumilla

8h | Videos
'Raising price of electricity to decrease subsidy is illogical'

'Raising price of electricity to decrease subsidy is illogical'

8h | Videos
Does Russia want to win the war by wasting time?

Does Russia want to win the war by wasting time?

8h | Videos
Is it time to change the admission test system?

Is it time to change the admission test system?

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

2
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

3
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

6
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania