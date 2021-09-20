AIBL signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank on ACS

TBS Report
20 September, 2021, 06:15 pm
Bangladesh Bank and Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited signed an agreement on Automated Challan System. 

Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Ahmed Jamal was present as chief guest in the programme on Monday at Bangladesh Bank head office, says a press release. 

Managing Director and CEO of AIBL Farman R Chowdhury and General Manager of Accounts and Budgeting Department of Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. 

Among others, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Nurunnahar, Deputy Managing Director of AIBL Muhammed Nadim, Senior Vice President Jalal Ahmed, Senior Assistant Vice President Nur Mahbub Khan and high officials of  both institutions were present on the occasion.

Under the agreement, all the branches and sub-branches of AIBL will now be able to collect passport Fees, VAT, tax, and other government fees using ACS.

