AIBL signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank

Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC. has signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank to avail Bangladesh Bank-Long Term Financing Facility (BB-LTFF).

Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor Nurun Naha was present as chief guest in the program on 10 December 2023 at Bangladesh Bank Head Office.

Managing Director (Current Charge) of AIB PLC Shabbir Ahmed and Director of the Financial Sector Support and Strategic Planning Department (FSSSPD) of Bangladesh Bank Liza Fahmida signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Among others Bangladesh Bank Executive Director Md. Abul Bashar, Additional Director (FSSSPD) Firoz Mahmud Islam, AIB PLC Deputy Managing Director Md. Shafiqur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President Mohammad Mujibul Quader, Senior Assistant Vice President Md. Imteaz Hossain were present on the occasion.