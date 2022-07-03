AIBL receives sustainability rating recognition

Al Arafah Islami Bank Limited has been awarded as one of the best sustainable banks in the top 10 list of the Sustainability Rating-2020 by Bangladesh Bank.

Governor of Bangladesh Bank Fazle Kabir handed over the crest and certificate to Deputy Managing Director S M Jaffar at Bangladesh Bank head office on Thursday (30 June), reads a press release.



Deputy Governors AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan, Abu Farah Md Nasser, Executive Director Nurun Nahar and Director Khondkar Morshed Millat of Bangladesh Bank were also present on the occasion.

Bangladesh Bank has published such ratings based on four indicators, such as Sustainable Finance, Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR), Green Refinance and Core Banking Sustainability.