AIBL re-elects risk management committee chairman

18 August, 2021, 08:55 pm
Badiur Rahman has recently been re-elected as the chairman of the board risk management committee of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL).

Baidur is also a sponsor director of the bank. He was elected unanimously in the 362nd meeting of the board on 9 August, reads a press statement on Tuesday.

Furthermore, he is a director of AIBL Capital Market Services Ltd, Central Hospital Ltd, Human Resources Development Company Ltd, Millennium Information Solution Ltd, and HURDCO International School.

