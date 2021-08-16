AIBL re-elects Badiur Rahman as chairman of BRMC

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd. re-elected its former chairman of Board Risk Management Committee Badiur Rahman for the second time.

According to a press release, he was elected unanimously in the 362nd meeting of the board held on 9 August 2021.

Badiur Rahman is a sponsor director of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd. and a prominent businessman both locally and internationally.

He is also one of the directors of AIBL Capital Market Services Ltd., Central Hospital Ltd., Human Resources Development Company Ltd. Millennium Information Solution Ltd. and HURDCO International School.

Besides, Badiur Rahman is associated with many social welfare organizations.