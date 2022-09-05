AIBL opens 202nd branch at Bagerhat

Corporates

TBS Report
05 September, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2022, 04:59 pm

Related News

AIBL opens 202nd branch at Bagerhat

TBS Report
05 September, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2022, 04:59 pm
AIBL opens 202nd branch at Bagerhat

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) has opened 202nd branch at Bagerhat Sadar on Monday. 

Board Executive Committee Chairman of the Bank Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu inaugurated the new branch as Chief Guest, said a press release. 

Director Md Anowar Hossain and Prominent Businessman and CEO of Canada Export and Import Ltd delivered speech as special guest. 

Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury presided over the ceremony.

Owner of Progati Auto Rice mill and Progati Flower mill Taposh Kumar Saha, Imam of Bagerhat central jame mosque Maolana Md Ruhul Amin Khan and Vice Chairman of Bagerhat Sadar Upazila Parishad Rijia Parveen were present in the inauguration ceremony. Among others Senior Executive Vice President Engr Md Habib Ullah and Assistant Vice President Md. Pearu were also present on the occasion. 

Senior Vice President and Head of PRD Jalal Ahmed conducted the ceremony. A large number of local people and well-wishers were present at the inauguration ceremony. Khulna Zonal Head Md. Mojibar Rahman thanked the audience. 

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R Chowdhury explained various statistics of the Bank and he ensured the best services for clients.

AIBL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Google Pixel 6a: Is it worth the hype?

8h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Sharollo: Bringing creativity and art to accessories

7h | Brands
The land tea workers were given to live on was registered as the land of the company. For hundreds of years, the ownership of the land changed, but never in the favour of the workers. Photo: Mostafijur Rahman/TBS

Prime Minister’s pledge could end centuries of bonded labour for tea workers

9h | Panorama
Tanveer Ahmed posed for a photo at his Banani office with the company&#039;s flagship mobile game Dragon Village recently. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The country’s first mobile game developer company took root from a programming book bought from Nilkhet

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How does UK Conservative party choose new leader?

How does UK Conservative party choose new leader?

1h | Videos
Bangladesh-India relationship reaches new heights!

Bangladesh-India relationship reaches new heights!

1h | Videos
The West returning to coal-based power plants

The West returning to coal-based power plants

3h | Videos
Will mustard oil play a role in reducing edible oil crisis?

Will mustard oil play a role in reducing edible oil crisis?

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

2
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman

5
Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation
Banking

Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation

6
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride