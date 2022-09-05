AIBL opens 202nd branch at Bagerhat

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) has opened 202nd branch at Bagerhat Sadar on Monday.

Board Executive Committee Chairman of the Bank Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu inaugurated the new branch as Chief Guest, said a press release.

Director Md Anowar Hossain and Prominent Businessman and CEO of Canada Export and Import Ltd delivered speech as special guest.

Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury presided over the ceremony.

Owner of Progati Auto Rice mill and Progati Flower mill Taposh Kumar Saha, Imam of Bagerhat central jame mosque Maolana Md Ruhul Amin Khan and Vice Chairman of Bagerhat Sadar Upazila Parishad Rijia Parveen were present in the inauguration ceremony. Among others Senior Executive Vice President Engr Md Habib Ullah and Assistant Vice President Md. Pearu were also present on the occasion.

Senior Vice President and Head of PRD Jalal Ahmed conducted the ceremony. A large number of local people and well-wishers were present at the inauguration ceremony. Khulna Zonal Head Md. Mojibar Rahman thanked the audience.

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R Chowdhury explained various statistics of the Bank and he ensured the best services for clients.