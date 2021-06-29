AIBL inaugurates 191st branch at Matiranga, Kagrachari

Corporates

AIBL inaugurates 191st branch at Matiranga, Kagrachari

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) inaugurated its 191st branch at Matiranga, Kagrachari on Tuesday.

Director of the Bank Alhajj Abdul Malek Mollah virtually inaugurated the new branch as Chief Guest in an inauguration ceremony presided over by Managing Director and CEO of the bank Farman R Chowdhury, said an AIBL press release

Deputy Managing Directors S M Jaffar, Shabbir Ahmed, Md. Shafiqur Rahman, Syed Masodul Bari, Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Mohammed Nadim and Abed Ahmed Khan; Senior Executive Vice Presidents Kazi Mahmood Karim, Md Mujibul Quader and Md Monjurul Alam; Chattogram Zonal Head Mohammad Azam; Director-General of AIBTRI Md Abdul Awwal Sarker, Matiranga Upazila Parishad Chairman Rafiqul Islam, Thana Officer-in-Charge Muhammad Ali, Upazila Awami League President Humayun Morshed, General Secretary Subhash Chakma, Seth Group Chairman Solaiman Alam Seth along with senior executives of the bank were present during the inauguration ceremony.

During the inauguration, Alhajj Abdul Malek Mollah said that Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd was established not for making profit by doing business but for the welfare of society.

"I invite all to attain Islamic banking services through the new branch. The Islamic banking system can boost up the economy of the country," added Abdul Malek

