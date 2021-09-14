AIBL gets highest taxpayer award

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) has been awarded as highest taxpayer among conventional Banks for 2020-2021 tax year in the category of banking.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir handed over the certificate to AIBL Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury on Tuesday, said a press release.

Large Taxpayer Unit (LTU) of NBR organised the programme and Iqbal Hossain, tax commissioner of LTU, presided over the session.

Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Munim, senior secretary of internal resources division and chairman of NBR, Alamgir Hossain, member (tax policy, grade-1) and Mohammad Golam Nabi, member (tax administration andhuman resource management, grade-1) of NBR were present as special guests on the occasion.