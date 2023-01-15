AIBL donates Tk4cr to PM’s Ashrayan Project

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) has donated Tk4 crore to Ashrayan-2 Project, a Bangladesh government development project under the Prime Minister's Office tasked with constructing homes for the homeless.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received the cheque from Executive Committee Chairman of AIBL Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu on Sunday (15 January) at the Prime Minister's Office.

President of Bangladesh Association of Banks Nazrul Islam Mazumder was also present.