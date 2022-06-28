AIBL donates Tk10 crore to PM’s relief fund

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) has donated Tk10 crore to Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund for flood affected people.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was present virtually at the ceremony on Monday (27 June), reads a press release.

Executive Committee Chairman of the bank Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu handed over the cheque to Principal Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office Dr Ahmad Kaikaus.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Farman R Chowdhury was present in the occasion. President of Bangladesh Association of Banks Nazrul Islam Mazumder was also present.

