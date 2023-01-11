AIBL, Bangladesh Bank sign agreement on refinance scheme for food security

Bangladesh Bank and Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) signed an agreement for refinancing scheme of Tk5,000 crore to increase food production to ensure food security of the country.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder was present as the chief guest in the programme on Sunday (8 January) at Bangladesh Bank Head Office, reads a press release.

Managing Director and CEO of AIBL Farman R Chowdhury and Central Bank's Agriculture Credit Department Director Md Abul Kalam Azad signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Among others, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan, Executive Director Anwarul Islam and other seniors of respective organisations were present on the occasion.