AIBL arranges orientation programme for trainee officers

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd has organised an orientation programme for its 116 newly recruited management trainee officers at Gulshan Club Auditorium on Saturday.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank, Farman R Chowdhury was present as chief guest during the prgramme, said a press release.

Deputy Managing Directors, S M Jaffar, Shabbir Ahmed, Md Shafiqur Rahman, Syed Masodul Bari, Md Mahmudur Rahman, Mohammed Nadim, Abed Ahmed Khan, Md Abdullah Al Mamun, Senior Executive Vice President, Kazi Mahmood Karim, Akter Kamal, Md Mazharul Islam and AIBTRI Director General Md Abdul Awwal Sarker were present at the event.

Besides, senior executives of the bank were also present there, among others.