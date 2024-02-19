AIB PLC opens 217th branch at Gopalganj

Al-Arafah Islami Bank (AIB) PLC. has opened 217th branch at Gopalganj.

Chairman of the Bank Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu inaugurated the new branch as chief guest after giving wreaths at the tomb of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara on 19 February, reads a press release.

Executive Committee Chairman of the Bank Alhajj Salim Rahman, Executive Committee Vice Chairman Alhajj Mohammad Abdus Salam, Board Audit Committee Chairman Alhajj Md. Abdul Hamid Miah, Director Alhajj Ahamedul Haque, Alhajj Liakat Ali Chowdhury, Alhajj Md. Anowar Hossain and Alhajj Md. Rafiqul Islam were present as a special guest in the occasion. Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R Chowdhury presided over the ceremony.

Khulna Zonal Head and Senior Vice President Abu Sayed Md. Abdul Mannaf thanked the audience. Tungipara Municipality Mayor Sheikh Tozammel Haque Tutul and Gopalganj Chamber of Commerce and Industries President Kazi Zinnat Ali spoke at the branch opening ceremony.

Senior Executive Vice President of the Bank Engr. Md. Habib Ullah and Executive Vice President and Head of PRD Jalal Ahmed conducted the ceremony. A large number of local people and well-wishers were present in the inauguration ceremony.

Chairman of the Bank Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu said, Bangladesh and Bangabandhu are two identical entities. The Bengali nation gained independence through a great movement and struggle under this great leader. He also expressed hope that the cooperation of all financial institutions including Banks will continue in the ongoing process of development.

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R Chowdhury explained various statistics of the Bank and he ensured best services for clients.

