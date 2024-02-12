AIB PLC opens 216th Branch at Gobindaganj Sunamganj

Al-Arafah Islami Bank (AIB) PLC. has opened 216th branch at Gobindaganj in Chhatak Upazila of Sunamganj on Monday, 12 February. Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R. Chowdhury inaugurated the new Branch as Chief Guest.

Sylhet Zonal Head and Senior Executive Vice President Md. Abdur Rahim Duary presided over the ceremony.

Senior Executive Vice President of the Bank Engr. Md. Habib Ullah, Proprietor of Rifat Food and Beverage Industries Ltd. and Rifat & Co. Abudullah Siddiqui Shuvo, General Secretary of Gobindaganj Business Associaton and Proprietor of Janani Furniture Ashfaqur Rahman Enam, Former UP Chairman of Gobindaganj Sayedgaon Akhlakur Rahman Akhlak and Eminent person of Tawqipur Faruk Ahmed spoke at the branch opening ceremony.

Senior Vice President and Head of PRD Jalal Ahmed conducted the ceremony. A large number of local people and well-wishers were present in the inauguration ceremony. Gobindaganj Branch Manager Md. Mujibur Rahman thanked the audience.

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R Chowdhury explained various statistics of the Bank and he ensured best services for clients.