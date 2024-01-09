AIB PLC Inaugurates GoLive and Training Program for Litigation Management System

The GoLive and Training Program for Litigation Management System of Al-Arafah Islami Bank (AIB) PLC. has been inaugurated at the Head Office of the Bank.

Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury inaugurated the program as Chief Guest on 9th January 2024.

Deputy Managing Director Shabbir Ahmed was present as Special Guest.

The event was presided by Deputy Managing Director Md. Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury. Among others Deputy Managing Directors Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Abed Ahmed Khan, Abdullah Al Mamun, CEO of Micromac Techno Valley Ltd. Engr. Md. Anisur Rahman and other senior Executives of the Bank were present in the occasion.