The AI portrait master honor 200 and 200 pro officially coming soon in Bangladesh

Leading smartphone brand Honor is set to launch two new devices in its AI Portrait Master 200 series ''Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro'' in Bangladesh.

These devices are designed for professional mobile photography enthusiasts, featuring the iconic Studio Harcourt feature. Users will enjoy premium portrait shooting experiences alongside exceptional videography.

The upcoming Honor 200 Pro model boasts a 6.78-inch Full HD+ resolution quad-curve OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the advanced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8S Gen 3 chipset, this device delivers impressive performance. It includes up to 24GB of RAM (12GB dedicated + 12GB turbo) and 512GB of onboard storage. The Honor 200 Pro's triple rear camera setup features a 50MP primary Omni Vision H9000 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) support, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens. Additionally, the display houses dual front cameras of 50MP and 2MP. Weighing only 199 grams, the smartphone includes a new silicon-carbon 5200mAh battery, 100W fast charging support, 66W wireless charging support and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device supports dual SIM and 5G connectivity and runs on Android 14-based Magic OS 8.0. Honor's new Studio Harcourt photography feature enhances the digital and multimedia experience, making life easier and richer for tech enthusiasts.

The other device in the Honor 200 series, the Honor 200 smartphone, features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and an OLED Full-HD+ screen. It also includes up to 24GB of RAM (12GB dedicated + 12GB turbo) and 512GB of onboard storage, along with a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP telephoto lens. The device comes with a 5200mAh battery and supports 100W fast charging as well as wireless fast charging. Running on Android 14-based Magic OS 8.0, the Honor 200 features a 6.7-inch display. Prioritizing eye comfort, the Honor 200 series introduces display features such as 3840Hz risk-free dimming, Rhineland certification, Natural Tone 2.0, and AI Night Display to reduce screen temperature.