AI Arafah Islami Bank awarded top performer on CBS training

Al-Arafah Islami Bank (AIB) PLC awarded the 30 best Trainers of its Core Banking System (CBS) Ababil NG .

As chief guest, the Chairman of the Bank, Khwaja Shahriar, distributed certificates and awards to the Trainers. Managing Director and CEO Farman R. Chowdhury presided over the ceremony. Deputy Managing Director Md. Aminul Islam Bhuiyan delivered a welcome speech on the occasion.

Managing Director of Millennium Information Solutions Mahmud Hossain, Deputy Managing Directors of the Bank Muhammed Nadim, Md. Abdullah Al-Mamun, Md. Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, Md. Asaduzzaman Bhuiyan, Mohammed Hossain and senior executives were present on the ceremony.

The master trainer trained 117 trainers from the Bank's Head office, Zones, and Branches in the CBS training course. Al-Arafah Islami Bank and Millennium Information Solutions jointly organised the training course.