AHZ unveils future vision at AGM and rebranding ceremony

AHZ, a leading higher education provider, hosted its annual general meeting and rebranding ceremony on December 20, 2023, at the Gulshan Shooting Club in Dhaka.

The event brought together key stakeholders, including top executives, partners, and esteemed guests, to mark the company's achievements and reveal its exciting future plans, said a press release.

AHZ is one of the world's leading international brands in higher education in the UK and is currently operating with a reputation in Bangladesh.

With the slogan "One Unique Destination", they are serving higher education only in UK universities.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of AHZ's executive leadership team, including Golam Mortuza, Chief Executive Officer (CEO); Zahirul Islam, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO); Adam O'Flynn, Director of International Recruitment; James Brotherhood, Chief Marketing Officer; Katharine Ovens, Director of Partnership; Jubair Hasan, Global Digital Marketing Manager; Mahfuz Kushal, Marketing Regional Manager; and the Regional Managers in Bangladesh: Wahid Zaman, HM Shahjalal, and Rony Roy, with all stuff in Bangladesh.

The highlight of the event was the unveiling of AHZ's new brand identity, reflecting the company's commitment to innovation, excellence, and global education standards. The rebranding session was attended by representatives from partner universities and agents who play a crucial role in AHZ's success.

Golam Mortuza, CEO of AHZ, shared insights into the company's achievements over the past year and outlined the strategic vision for the future. He commented, "This event is not just a reflection of our past successes but a bold statement about our commitment to shaping the future of education. Our rebranding signifies a new era for AHZ, where we continue to strive for excellence and provide unparalleled opportunities for students globally."

The ceremony provided a platform for networking and collaboration, allowing attendees to engage in meaningful discussions about the evolving landscape of education and the role AHZ aims to play in it.

AHZ remains dedicated to its mission of empowering students through quality

education and fostering international collaborations. The Annual General Meeting and Rebranding Ceremony marked a pivotal moment in AHZ's journey, setting the stage for continued growth, innovation, and success.