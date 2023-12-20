AHZ unveils future vision at AGM and rebranding ceremony

Corporates

Press Release
20 December, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 07:51 pm

AHZ unveils future vision at AGM and rebranding ceremony

Press Release
20 December, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 07:51 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

AHZ, a leading higher education provider, hosted its annual general meeting and rebranding ceremony on December 20, 2023, at the Gulshan Shooting Club in Dhaka.

The event brought together key stakeholders, including top executives, partners, and esteemed guests, to mark the company's achievements and reveal its exciting future plans, said a press release.

AHZ is one of the world's leading international brands in higher education in the UK and is currently operating with a reputation in Bangladesh.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

With the slogan "One Unique Destination", they are serving higher education only in UK universities.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of AHZ's executive leadership team, including Golam Mortuza, Chief Executive Officer (CEO); Zahirul Islam, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO); Adam O'Flynn, Director of International Recruitment; James Brotherhood, Chief Marketing Officer; Katharine Ovens, Director of Partnership; Jubair Hasan, Global Digital Marketing Manager; Mahfuz Kushal, Marketing Regional Manager; and the Regional Managers in Bangladesh: Wahid Zaman, HM Shahjalal, and Rony Roy, with all stuff in Bangladesh.

The highlight of the event was the unveiling of AHZ's new brand identity, reflecting the company's commitment to innovation, excellence, and global education standards. The rebranding session was attended by representatives from partner universities and agents who play a crucial role in AHZ's success.

Golam Mortuza, CEO of AHZ, shared insights into the company's achievements over the past year and outlined the strategic vision for the future. He commented, "This event is not just a reflection of our past successes but a bold statement about our commitment to shaping the future of education. Our rebranding signifies a new era for AHZ, where we continue to strive for excellence and provide unparalleled opportunities for students globally."

The ceremony provided a platform for networking and collaboration, allowing attendees to engage in meaningful discussions about the evolving landscape of education and the role AHZ aims to play in it.

AHZ remains dedicated to its mission of empowering students through quality

education and fostering international collaborations. The Annual General Meeting and Rebranding Ceremony marked a pivotal moment in AHZ's journey, setting the stage for continued growth, innovation, and success.

AHZ

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

SI Milton Kumar Deb Das hands over a recovered phone to its owner. Photo: Courtesy

'Mobile KD' Milton: Meet the policeman who recovered over 6,000 lost phones

2h | Features
In the new curriculum, with students making their group choices starting from the 11th grade, there will be equal opportunities for everyone. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Goodbye to picking concentrations for SSC. Are the students and teachers ready?

7h | Pursuit
Protests over the destruction in Gaza have provoked a fight over terminology. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

It's dumb to make 'decolonisation' a dirty word

8h | Panorama
Suhailey Farzana. Sketch: TBS

Suhailey Farzana: An architect who builds with the community

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ADP implementation declines despite govt. emphasis on spending ahead of polls

ADP implementation declines despite govt. emphasis on spending ahead of polls

1h | TBS Stories
Google to pay $700 million to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

Google to pay $700 million to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

6h | Tech Talk
Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

9h | Multimedia
In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

21h | Multimedia