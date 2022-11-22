Ahmedur Rahman promoted as DMD of ICB

Abu Taher Mohammad Ahmedur Rahman has been promoted to the post of a Deputy Managing Director and assigned to the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB).

Rahman served as a Chief Executive officer of ICB Asset Management Company Ltd (a subsidiary of ICB) previously, read a notification of the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday (22 November).

He started his career in 1989 as a senior officer in ICB.

He obtained B.com (Hons) and M.com (Master's) from Dhaka University (DU) & MBA from The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) of DU.

He also received training on Effective Leadership and People Management from Bangkok School of Management.