Ahmed Shaheen made AMD of EBL

Ahmed Shaheen has been promoted to additional managing director of Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL).

Prior to this, Shaheen had been serving as deputy managing director and head of Corporate Banking of EBL.

He has over 27 years of professional exposure to Bangladesh banking industry.

Shaheen started his career with IFIC Bank and served at different senior positions. He joined EBL in 2005 as Head of Trade Services and successfully headed International Banking and Corporate Relationship Unit, Structured Finance and Relationship Unit and played the role of Area Head, Corporate Banking - Dhaka.

He briefly served as deputy managing director and chief business officer at Prime Bank from 1 April, 2015 to 31 July, 2016 before rejoining EBL as deputy managing director.

