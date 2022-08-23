Ahmed Saifuddin Chowdhury reappointed as CEO of BGIC

The tenure of Ahmed Saifuddin Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Bangladesh General Insurance Company Ltd (BGIC) has been renewed for a further period of three years till 2025 for the fourth consecutive term.

He joined BGIC, Head Office at Dhaka in 1986, then was posted to chattogram office as over-all in-charge, reads a press release.

After getting promotion he was accorded the post of additional managing director (operation) including the responsibilities of Company Secretary and ultimately honoured with the post of managing director and CEO of BGIC, on 1 August 2013.