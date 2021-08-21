Ahmed Food recognised ‘Entrepreneurial Company’ in Decade of Excellence 2021 

Ahmed Food Products (Pvt.) Limited, for the 10th time in a row, achieved the recognition of 'Entrepreneurial Company' in the event of Decade of Excellence 2021 award ceremony by The BIZZ.

In the same event Ahmed Food's Managing Director Minhaj Ahmed got the recognition of 'Excellence in Marketing Management' by The BIZZ, reads a press release.

THE BIZZ, USA was created by the World Confederation of Businesses (WORLDCOB), to offer the global business community with a range of benefits that further foster their development.

It gathers and recognises leading businesses from different regions that contribute to the daily growth of their local economy and the world economy.

With the effort, dedication and hard work of Minhaj Ahmed has always made their way into the international award recognitions for decades.

In this present pandemic situation where most of the companies are in bad shape in terms of growth and prospect, Ahmed Food is adopting new business tactics with the supervision of its managing director.

With a motive to lead the local market and expand in global markets Minhaj Ahmed is guiding the Ahmed Food Team towards the goal where these awards are marking the success.