Agriculture, technology, apparel, expatriates main driving forces of economy: Palak

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Agriculture, technology, apparel, and expatriates are the main driving forces of the economy. The majority of the country's income or revenue is earned from these four sources, State Minister for Posts, Telecommunication and Information Technology Junaid Ahmed Palak said today (6 March).

"Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman wanted to transform Bangladesh into a 'Sonar Bangla' through an agricultural revolution. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is diligently advancing the movement," the state minister said virtually at an inauguration event held in Singra as the chief guest, reads a press release.

"Bangladesh boasts a workforce of 3.5 crore engaged in agriculture. These workers cultivate enough crops in the fields, while fish farmers contribute significantly to fulfilling demand. Besides, the country has witnessed substantial growth in poultry and dairy industries, ensuring capacity to meet our diverse needs," Palak said.

