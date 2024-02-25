Agricultural Olympiad season 3 launched

Bangladesh Agricultural Olympiad have launched the 3rd season of Agricultural Olympiad season 3 supported by FAO with the motto 'Smart Agriculture, Sustainable Climate'.

The BAO launched its flagship event 'Agricultural Olymliad Season 3' on their official page by creating online event at 12:00am on 25th February, reads a press release.

Bangladesh Agricultural Olympiad is an aspiring initiative with the simple motto "To Inspire The Young with Agriculture for Creating the Agricultural Leaders, for the sustainable food and nutrition security" BAO started operating as Bangladesh's first ever agricultural organisation for the youth and future agriculturists on 2020.

To inspire the youth, till now BAO have arranged so many visually striking events. In this continuation, this year, BAO have launched the blasting event "Agricultural Olympiad season 3". Registration will be available upto 25 March.

Agricultural Olympiad Season 3 is powered by- PEFC Global, Krishi Gobeshona Foundation (KGF), Sonali Bioplastic,Sadeeq Agro, Green Me



Grameen Danone is nutrition partner, Dan Cake is snacks partner, Kazi & Kazi Tea is the refreshment partner, Eco Cutler is gift partner, 96.4 Spice FM is radio partner, Shomoy TV is broadcast partner, Dhaka Post and Agrilife24 are online media partner, The Business Standard and Khaborer Kagoj are media partners.

Every student who is enrolled in undergraduate, internship or, in masters with not more than 25 years old age limit can participate in the competition under 8 categories - Agriculture, Animal Production, Animal health and biosecurity, Fisheries, Agricultural innovation & technolog,Food & nutrition, Agribusiness and Agricultural Economics, Biotechnology & Genetics.

Competition is furnished in 3 rounds. First round is the selection round from which 60% of total participants will be selected for 2nd round which is the case solving round, 10% from 2nd round will be selected for the final round.

Online and offline registration with spot camping in several universities will be held throughout the resting of this month and will last till 25 March. Selection round will be totally online MCQ based and will be held on 01 April.

For more detail please visit the official facebook page of Bangladesh Agricultural Olympiad :

https://www.facebook.com/bangladeshagriculturalolympiad?mibextid=ZbWKwL

Official Website: agriculturalolympiad.org

