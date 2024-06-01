Agricultural Olympiad Season 3 Final Round concludes with exceptional talent showcase

01 June, 2024
Agricultural Olympiad Season 3 Final Round concludes with exceptional talent showcase

The final round of Agriculture Olympiad was held at the Syed Nazrul Islam Conference Hall of Bangladesh Agricultural University on May 31.  

The final round of the Olympiad started with the spot registration at around 8 am. Morning snacks for the spot registration finalists were sponsored by Dancake. Besides, there was an organic tea stall by Kazi & Kazi Tea, an ice cream stall sponsored by Savoy and an eco-friendly essential materials stall by EcoCutler for refreshments, reads a press release.

After completing the spot registration, the finalists participated in the surprise test exam of the final round in eight different categories (Agriculture, Animal Production, Animal Health and Food Security, Fisheries,Agriculturally  Agricultural Innovation and Technology, Food and Nutrition, Agribusiness, Agricultural Economics, Biotechnology and Genetics).

At the end of the exam,the anchor of final round sessions Suraiya Liakot Alee called the chief advisor of BAO, Dr. Md. Romij Uddin and he was delivered a welcoming speech.Then the  "Research and Innovation talk " session was attended by Professor Dr. M. A. Rahim, Professor Dr. Arif Hasan Khan, Professor Dr. Mohammad Mofizur Rahman Jahangir, Professor Dr. Munima Haque, Professor Dr. Mirza Hasanuzzaman,Prof. Dr. Md. Monjurul Alam,Professor Dr. Tofazzal Islam and they delivered inspirational keynotes emphasizing the importance of innovation and sustainable practices in agriculture.Their vision and enthusiasm inspired all the participants to excel in agriculture at large.

Besides, there were several smart innovative farmers and entrepreneurs from Fosal, Eco Cutler, and Agriventures for Entrepreneurs Talk session who showcased their advanced agricultural techniques and solutions, demonstrating the potential of modern farming practices in enhancing productivity and sustainability in Bangladesh.

Atikur Rahman Asif, founder and director of Bangladesh Agricultural Olympiad conducted the special energizing session after lunch time.

There was an interesting question and answer session for the finalists where they get agriculture related answers to various questions from expert scientists  .

Noted BAO Founder and Director Atikur Rahman Asif gave appreciation speech to Agriculture Olympiad Season 3's powered by sponsors Sonali Bioplastics, Fasol.com, Sadiq Agro, Green Me and other sponsors and partners - Grameen Danone, Pran, Dancake, Kazi & Kazi Tea, Eco Cutler, 96.4 Spice  FM, Somoy TV, Dhaka Post, Agrilife24, Khabar Kagaz, The Business Standard, biggyanchinta, Bangladesh Poultry and Fish, Web Host BD, Agriventures Limited, Sara Bangla Farmers Society, Fill Up, Unique Shopping, Youthpreneur Network, Creative Lensation Bangladesh, Bangladesh  Agricultural University Science Society, Savoy ice cream, Meghdubi Agro.

The special guest appearance session was attended by two popular music sensation  of the time Avanti Dev Sinthi and Sagar Dewan. The session was moderated by Nubah Nashita Farihat and in the session Sagar Dewan Bhai and Avanti Dev Sinthi Apu shared their journey as musicians and presented their respective popular songs.  

 At the end of the program, Professor Dr.  Emdadul Haque Chowdhury, the Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh Agricultural University; Professor Dr. MD Haroon-ur-Rashid,Student Affairs Advisor ;  Dr. Immanun Nabi Khan, representative of Food and Agriculture Organization; Dr. S. M. Ferdous, Director General of Bangladesh Standards and Testing (BSTI) were delivered their speech.

Finally, the program ends with the announcement of the results of the best performers in the final round and distribution of prizes.

Agricultural Olympiad

