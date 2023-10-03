Agricultural entrepreneurs have to accept the challenge

Agriculture should be converted into commercial agriculture, former Agriculture Secretary and Vice President of BSAFE Foundation Anwar Farooq said today at the inaugural session of an agricultural entrepreneurship skill development training held at Hotel Castle Ashara in Bagerhat district today (3 October).

However, building a new business is a difficult challenge, and agricultural entrepreneurs must take up this challenge. As entrepreneurs, they will create employment opportunities for others as well as their own employment. For this, private institutions should also come forward along with the government for the development of entrepreneurship and assistance should be extended to them. Agriculture business should come forward with new and innovative ideas by increasing the usage of modern equipment including information and communication technology, while providing adequate marketing opportunities to new and fresh entrepreneurs.

Speaking as a chair of the opening ceremony, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary of United Commercial Bank PLC ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS said that UCB has taken a special project 'Bhorosar Notun Janala' to support agricultural entrepreneurs, provide them with necessary information and needful assistance. UCB will always support agricultural entrepreneurs so that they can get loans easily and contribute to the development of commercial agriculture.

About 260 agricultural entrepreneurs from 9 upazilas of Bagerhat district attended the day-long skill development training with the selected agricultural entrepreneurs of the district organized by leading commercial bank of the country the United Commercial Bank PLC. Rezaul Karim Siddique, presenter of Bangladesh Television's Mati o Manush program and agriculture information analyst, Deputy Managing Director of UCB Mohammad Shah Alam Bhuiyan, District livestock Officer. Md. Saheb Ali, Deputy Director, Directorate of Agricultural Extension, Shankar Kumar Majumdar, Molla Masud Parvez also spoke at the opening ceremony. Branch manager of UCB Md. Moniruzzaman gave a welcome speech.

On the same day, skill development training was held with about 160 agricultural entrepreneurs from 5 upazilas of the district in the municipal hall in Gopalganj district. District Fisheries Officer, Deputy Director of District Agriculture Extension Directorate. District life stock officer regional head of UCB Mizanur Rahman, Branch manager of UCB Molla Fazlul Haque Mukul spoke on the event. In the training, the methodology for disbursing agricultural credit and providing agricultural incentive assistance on easy terms was discussed.

It is to be noted that training is being organized with selected agricultural entrepreneurs in 64 districts of the country under the program called 'Bhorosar Notun Janala'. This training has already been conducted in 34 districts. In these trainings, the methods of disbursing agricultural loans with easy terms and providing agricultural incentive assistance were explored in details. Apart from this, ways of expanding the scope of humanitarian financing on easy terms and conditions for the development of better and prosperous agriculture are also discussed.