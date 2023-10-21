Agri-entrepreneurs deserve bank support: Zakir Hossain

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain said Bangladesh has achieved incredible success in agriculture. Agriculture sector plays an important role in food production, ensuring sustainable food security, employment, and export trade.

The State Minister made this comment at an agri-entrepreneurship conference on Saturday (21 October). United Commercial Bank PLC organized the event at Sheikh Russel Auditorium in Kurigram, reads a press release.

In the same continuity, under the CSR project of United Commercial Bank, `Bhorosar Notun Janala' an Agricultural Entrepreneurs training was held. State Minister for Primary and Mass Education inaugurated the program as the Chief Guest.

Appreciating the United Commercial Bank's project, the state minister said other commercial banks should also come forward to help agricultural entrepreneurs. If everyone works together, Bangladesh will move forward on the path of desired progress.

Speaking as the special guest, ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary of UCB said, "Our special CSR project will open a 'Bhorosar Notun Janala' in the minds of agri-entrepreneurs in the country. It will help to find a 'way' to stand by the side of agriculture and farmers inspired by the mantra of building a golden Bengal,"

The day-long agri-entrepreneurship conference was attended by about 200 selected agri-entrepreneurs from 9 Upazilas of Kurigram district. Former High Commissioner Jishnu Roy Choudhury, Rezaul Karim Siddique, Anchor Maati O Manush, Bangladesh Television, and Agricultural Information Analyst, Kaziul Islam, Mayor of Kurigram Municipality, District Commissioner Saidul Arif, District Police Superintendent Mohammad Mahfuzul Islam, Deputy Director of Agriculture Extension Department Biplab Kumar Mohant, Livestock Officer Md. Asaduzzaman, Senior Fisheries Officer Ismat Ara, and other bank officials spoke on the occasion.