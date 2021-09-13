Agreement singed between Premier Bank Limited and Simco Holdings Limited

Corporates

TBS Report
13 September, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2021, 06:41 pm

The Premier Bank Limited signed an agreement with Simco Holdings Limited at The Premier Bank Head Office on Monday.

Under the agreement, both the company will promote Premier Home Loan to sell apartments among individual customers, said a press release issued from The Premier Bank Limited.

Head of Retail Banking Division Mohammad Shamim Murshed of the premier Bank Limited and Khurrum Siddique, Managing Director of Simco Holdings Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Managing Director and CEO of the Premier Bank Limited M. Reazul Karim, FCMA and the chairman of Simco Holdings Limited Mozaffor Uddin Siddique, SEVP were present in the signing program.

 

