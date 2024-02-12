Agreement signing on using Corporate Payment Portal between Trust Bank & bKash

Trust Bank is delighted to be partnered with bKash Ltd. as it has recently gone into agreement with country's largest Mobile Financial Service provider for Online Payment Solution with Host-to-Host Connectivity through the Trust Bank Corporate payment portal.

Trust Bank Corporate Payment portal offers integrated services that enable users to execute banking transactions more efficiently. After performing integration activities, ensuring technological and other capabilities, bKash Limited has started executing Bulk Automated Settlement using the Trust Bank Corporate Payment Portal.

Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director & CBO of the bank and Moinuddin Mohammed Rahgir, Chief Financial Officer of bKash have signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Humaira Azam, Managing Director & CEO of Trust Bank and Kamal Quadir, Chief Executive Officer of bKash and other senior officials from both the organizations were also present on the occasion.