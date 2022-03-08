Agreement signed between Sheltech Brokerage Limited and ZAGTrader PLC

An agreement has been signed between Sheltech Brokerage Limited and ZAGTrader PLC today at Envoy Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka.

As per agreement ZAGTrader, a reputed IT company based in UAE will provide OMS (Order Management System) to Sheltech Brokerage Limited to facilitate its customers to access an automated trading platform for executing transactions with Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

According to a press release, in the signing ceremony, the Managing Director of Sheltech Group, Tanvir Ahmed and Director of Sheltech Brokerage, Moin Uddin, CEO Mesbah Uddin Khan, among others, attended. on behalf of Sheltech Brokerage.

Shaikh Wahid, MD & CEO, Anisur Rahman Khan, Chief Marketing Officer and other higher officials from LEADS Corporation Limited and local representatives of ZagTrader were present.