Agreement signed between GPH Ispat Limited and ABC Real Estates Limited

Recently an agreement was signed between GPH Ispat Limited and ABC Real Estates Limited for delivering high-strength steel re-bar.

A joint study conducted by GPH ispat & BUET revealed that the only high-strength rod in Bangladesh GPH QUANTUM B600D-R, manufactured by GPH can save up to 30% steel re-bar compared to other lower grade re-bars.

ABC Real Estates will use this high-strength rod to implement their ongoing and upcoming projects. The agreement was signed by the Managing Director of GPH Ispat, Mohammed Jahangir Alam, and the chairman of ABC Real Estates Limited, Mostaqur Rahman, representing their respective organizations.

The signing ceremony witnessed the presence of GPH ispat Limited Chairman, Md. Alamgir Kabir, Director Salehin Musfique Sadaf, and General Manager (Head of Corporate Sales) Md. Anamul Islam. From ABC Real Estates Limited, Director Subhash C. Ghosh, Director Shougata Ghosh, Director Ashim Kumar Joardar, Deputy General Manager Md. Benojir Rahman​ and other senior officials of both organizations were also in attendance.