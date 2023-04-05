Agreement of Cooperation between AIUB and Fergana branch of Tashkent University of Information Technologies (TATU)

The Fergana branch of Tashkent University of Information Technologies (TATU) named after Muhammad al-Khwarizmi, represented by the Director, Farrukh Muhammadovich Muktharov and the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB), represented by the Founding Member of the Board of Trustees, Dr. Hasanul A. Hasan signed an Agreement of Cooperation on 25 March 2023, in the TATU campus, Fergana, Uzbekistan, reads a press release.

The provision of the agreement is the cooperation between the 2 universities in the field of education and science, promoting the effective functioning of the higher education systems, as well as innovative, scientific, and technical partnerships in the implementation of joint programs and publications of scientific research and technical development, joint conferences, seminars and symposiums, including exchange of leading scientists, academic staffs and students.