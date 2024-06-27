Agrani Remittance House in Malaysia hosts awareness program on Probash Pension Scheme and offshore banking deposit

27 June, 2024, 02:40 am
Last modified: 27 June, 2024, 02:45 am

Photo: Courtesy
Agrani Remittance House, Malaysia, a subsidiary of Agrani Bank PLC, conducted an awareness program on remittance through legal channels, participation in the Universal Pension Probash Scheme, and offshore banking deposit accounts.

The event was held on June 24 at the Polao Inda Sunway Daiso DGC Project in Port Klang, Selangor, organized by Agrani Remittance House and Seal Consult SDN BHD, Malaysia.

The meeting was attended by Zaid Bakht, chairman of the Board of Directors of Agrani Bank PLC., as chief guest. The special guest was Md Murshedul Kabir, CEO of Agrani Bank PLC.

The event was presided over by Engineer Md. Amirul Islam Khokon, managing director of Seal Consult SDN BHD, Malaysia. Also present were Sultan Ahmed, CEO and director of Agrani Remittance House SDN BHD, Malaysia, along with Bangladeshi expatriates.

Speaking on the occasion, Zaid Bakht emphasized the importance of sending remittances through legal channels.

He mentioned that the government has introduced a long-term 'Probash Pension Scheme' for expatriates. Through this scheme, both expatriate Bangladeshis and the country will be benefitted. The state will ensure the proper use of the invested money and guarantee a monthly pension at the end of the specified period for the participants in this scheme.

He further highlighted that remittances sent by expatriates significantly contribute to the country's economy. Bangladesh's capacity has increased manifold, and the country has made significant progress in various indicators of social development, including infrastructure development and poverty alleviation.

Murshedul Kabir, CEO of Agrani Bank PLC, urged expatriates to send remittances through banking channels. He delivered detailed discussions on the Probash Pension Scheme and offshore banking deposit accounts. Officials from Agrani Remittance House answered various questions from the expatriates during the meeting.

 

