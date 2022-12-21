Agrani Exchange House Pvt Ltd organises 'meet the remitters' in Singapore

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

As part of the "International Migrants Day" celebration and Agrani Bank Limited's special program "Ujjivit Agrajatra" a 'Meet the Remitters' was organised for expatriates in Singapore by Agrani Exchange House Pvt Ltd, Singapore, at the Ballroom of Hotel Park Royal on 19 December.

Bangladesh High Commissioner in Singapore Md Tauhedul Islam (NDC) was present as the chief guest at the event.

Chairman of Agrani Bank Limited Dr Zaid Bakht was present as a special guest, reads a press release.

Under the chairmanship of Managing Director and CEO of Agrani Bank Limited Md Murshedul Kabir, among others present were Labor Councilor Md Ataur Rahman, Councilor of Passport Wings and Head of Chancery Wasimul Bari, First Secretary of Labor Wings Ahmed Hossain Bhuinya, President of Singapore Bangladesh Society Zahirul Islam, CEO and Director of Agrani Exchange House Pvt Ltd Abu Suja Mohammad Shariful Islam and Operations Manager Nesar Ahmed Mishuk. Also present were leaders of the Singapore Business Chamber, 15 remitters awarded with the highest number of remittances in 2021, along with all levels of remitters in Singapore.

High Commissioner Tauhedul Islam (NDC) requested to send remittances through legal channels, referring to various facilities and facilities for expatriates provided by the Bangladesh Government.

