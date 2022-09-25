Agrani Bank’s Sylhet circle holds view-exchange meeting

Under the initiative of Agrani Bank Limited a view-exchange meeting was held on 24 September at the Sylhet Circle under the title "Accelerating Progress-2022: 101 Days Special Action Plan-2022".

The meeting was attended by all heads, branch managers and customers and borrowers of various branches under the circle, reads a press release.

The topic of discussions included recovery of defaulted loans, disbursement of loans to other sectors, foreign remittances, foreign trade and customer service standards, including incentive loans.

Managing Director and CEO of Agrani Bank Limited Md Murshedul Kabir was present as the chief guest in the meeting.

Deputy Managing Director of Agrani Bank Md Anwarul Islam attended the event as a special guest while General Manager of the Bank's Sylhet Circle Rubana Parveen presided over the meeting.