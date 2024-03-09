Agrani Bank's new branch inaugurated in Habiganj

Agrani Bank has further expanded its banking services and launched a new branch in Habiganj.

This is the 976th branch of the bank, reads a press release.

On 9 March 2024, Agrani Bank's Sales Director Murshedul Kabir and CEO inaugurated this new branch as the chief guest.

Agrani Bank's Sylhet Circle General Manager Rubana Parveen and Bangladesh Bank's Joint Director Mohammad Shafiqul Islam spoke on the occasion. Agrani Bank's Moulvibazar Regional Head and Deputy General Manager Bishjit Das presided over the event.