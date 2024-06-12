Agrani Bank's 978th branch inaugurated in Nasirnagar

12 June, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 09:39 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Agrani Bank PLC has inaugurated its 978th branch in Nasirnagar Upazila, Brahmanbaria.

The branch opening ceremony took place on Wednesday (12 June).

The event was graced by the presence of Mofiz Uddin Ahmed, additional secretary of the Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance, who attended as the chief guest.

The branch was officially inaugurated by Kazi Abdur Rahman, deputy managing director of Agrani Bank PLC.

The ceremony was presided over by Md Abu Hasan Talukder, general manager of Agrani Bank's Comilla Circle.

Special guests at the event included Nasirnagar Upazila Chairman Roma Akter and UNO Muhammad Imranul Haque Bhuiyan, among others. The inauguration also saw the presence of local representatives, esteemed dignitaries, honored customers, business leaders, and bank officials and employees

