Agrani Bank wins SAFA International Gold Award

Agrani Bank PLC won Gold Award given by SAFA (South Asian Federation of Accountants) for the best annual report in 2022.

The bank received the award from the president of SAFA in a grand ceremony at the Hotel Radisson Blue, New Delhi, India on 22 December, reads a press release.

Agrani Bank's Managing Director and CEO Md Murshedul Kabir was present at the ceremony along with CFO Muhammed Didarul Islam.

At the event, Managing director and CEO Md Murshedul Kabir expressed his gratitude to the SAFA authorities, bank's board of directors, management authorities, all customers, and well-wishers for receiving this award.

