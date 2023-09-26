Agrani Bank signs MoU with National Pension Authority

Corporates

Press Release
26 September, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2023, 09:10 pm

Related News

Agrani Bank signs MoU with National Pension Authority

Press Release
26 September, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2023, 09:10 pm
Agrani Bank signs MoU with National Pension Authority

In an effort to facilitate the implementation of the Universal Pension Scheme, Agrani Bank has reached an agreement with the National Pension Authority to collect various fees, charges, and monthly installments through the Digital Univarsal Pension Management System (UPENSION). 

The signing ceremony for this agreement was held at the Ministry of Finance on 26 September, reads a press release.

The event was attended by Dr MdKhairuzzaman Mozumder, secretary of Finance, as the chief guest. Md Murshedul Kabir, managing director and CEO of Agrani Bank and Kabirul Ezdani Khan, chairman of the National Pension Authority were also present.

The agreement paves the way for all eligible citizens of the country to deposit their required fees, charges, and monthly installments for various schemes under the Universal Pension Scheme digitally through Agrani Bank.

Additional Secretary Bilquis Jahan Rimi, Joint Secretary Mohammad Monjurul Hoque and Monir Hossain Chowdhury from the Ministry of Finance along with Shyamal Krishna Saha, Deputy Managing Director of Agrani Bank, and other senior officials from the ministry and the bank were present at the ceremony.
 

Agrani Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

More than 86 lakh Bangladeshis went abroad as migrant workers in the last 14 years, according to BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training). Naturally, these workers return to Bangladesh at some point to settle down. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why migrant workers have a hard time back at home

16h | Panorama
What impact will a forward forex rate have?

What impact will a forward forex rate have?

17h | Panorama
India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

1d | Panorama
It is highly unlikely that inflation rate is going to come down soon. PHOTO: TBS

No more central bank loans to the govt: Will it be enough to curb inflation?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

1h | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

3h | TBS SPORTS
Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

5h | TBS SPORTS
Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

6h | TBS Economy