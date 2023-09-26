Agrani Bank signs MoU with National Pension Authority

In an effort to facilitate the implementation of the Universal Pension Scheme, Agrani Bank has reached an agreement with the National Pension Authority to collect various fees, charges, and monthly installments through the Digital Univarsal Pension Management System (UPENSION).

The signing ceremony for this agreement was held at the Ministry of Finance on 26 September, reads a press release.

The event was attended by Dr MdKhairuzzaman Mozumder, secretary of Finance, as the chief guest. Md Murshedul Kabir, managing director and CEO of Agrani Bank and Kabirul Ezdani Khan, chairman of the National Pension Authority were also present.

The agreement paves the way for all eligible citizens of the country to deposit their required fees, charges, and monthly installments for various schemes under the Universal Pension Scheme digitally through Agrani Bank.

Additional Secretary Bilquis Jahan Rimi, Joint Secretary Mohammad Monjurul Hoque and Monir Hossain Chowdhury from the Ministry of Finance along with Shyamal Krishna Saha, Deputy Managing Director of Agrani Bank, and other senior officials from the ministry and the bank were present at the ceremony.

