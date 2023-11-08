Agrani Bank PLC receives Best Corporate Award from ICMAB

Corporates

Press Release
08 November, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 09:18 pm

Agrani Bank PLC receives Best Corporate Award from ICMAB

Press Release
08 November, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 09:18 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Agrani Bank PLC has been recognized with the Best Corporate Award in the category of state-owned banks by the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB).

The award ceremony took place on 7 November 2023 at the Grand Ballroom of the Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka.

Minister of Commerce Tipu Munshi presented the award to Agrani Bank's Managing Director and CEO Md Murshedul Kabir.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Professor Dr Shibli Rubaiyat-Ul-Islam, Chairman of the Financial Reporting Council Dr. M. Hamid Ullah Bhuiyan, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Muhammed Didarul Islam FCA of Agrani Bank, President of ICMAB Mr. Abdur Rahman Khan FCMA and other distinguished guests and members of the financial community were also present at the ceremony.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

After submitting 15-20 applications to Tesla Inc., one of the world&#039;s largest companies, Rafia Rahman Rafa has finally been hired as a Global Supply Analyst. Photo: Courtesy

Rafa's journey from BUET to Tesla

6h | Pursuit
Filter your idea through a marketing funnel first

Filter your idea through a marketing funnel first

7h | Pursuit
Through Jahid&#039;s videos, one can watch the everyday life of sea-going fishes as well as many other tiny details of the fishing business. Photo: Courtesy

Mr Fisher: Taking viewers on a real time ride on a fishing vessel

11h | Panorama
As the fisherfolk battle the sea’s unpredictability, they find themselves entangled in a different kind of unpredictable struggle on land. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

Endless cycle of poverty and struggle along the shore

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

1h | TBS World
Global rice markets are in crisis

Global rice markets are in crisis

5h | TBS World
The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

6h | TBS Stories
Sources to find investors for start-ups – Part 2

Sources to find investors for start-ups – Part 2

9h | TBS Career