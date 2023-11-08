Agrani Bank PLC receives Best Corporate Award from ICMAB

Agrani Bank PLC has been recognized with the Best Corporate Award in the category of state-owned banks by the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB).

The award ceremony took place on 7 November 2023 at the Grand Ballroom of the Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka.

Minister of Commerce Tipu Munshi presented the award to Agrani Bank's Managing Director and CEO Md Murshedul Kabir.

Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Professor Dr Shibli Rubaiyat-Ul-Islam, Chairman of the Financial Reporting Council Dr. M. Hamid Ullah Bhuiyan, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Muhammed Didarul Islam FCA of Agrani Bank, President of ICMAB Mr. Abdur Rahman Khan FCMA and other distinguished guests and members of the financial community were also present at the ceremony.